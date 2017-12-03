What we can do is work hard and be honest with ourselves: Virat Kohli tells Manushi Chhillar

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has emerged as one of the most influential figures in India, and the 29-year-old is living a blessed life – helping others and working towards social causes.

During a recent event, he was posed with questions on social responsibility by none other than Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Here's what Chhillar asked: “You are one of the best batsmen in the world today and you've been such an inspiration. You've really given back to the society. But there are a lot of young people who draw inspiration from you. How would you like to give back for children, especially in the world of cricket?”

Also read: Records broken by Virat Kohli in Delhi

And Kohli, as expected, trumped the beauty queen with a brilliant answer.

“Well, what's very important to understand is when you do what you do and you express yourself on the field, it has to be genuine and it has to be from the heart. Otherwise if people find out that you're trying to pretend, then they can never connect to you. I've never tried to be anyone else. I've always been myself; I always mention that people had a lot of issues with how I was, how I conducted myself, but I had never had any problems with that.”

The skipper, in fact, took the liberty to elabrate it further.

Also read: Record-breaking Virat Kohli lights up 'masked' Delhi on Day 2

“The moment I started to think that I need to change, is the only time I changed. Everyone has to go through a mutual process to be where they get to in life to become more mature. What's very important to understand is one should never lose their own identity, character and personality because if you try to be someone else you can never succeed, and you can never inspire others.

“The one thing that I believe in is that there's something much stronger that's making us do what we do. We ourselves don't have the ability to go out there, score runs and take wickets all the time. We must believe that everyone has a plan and that plan has been executed for them at the time they are in, and all they can do is work hard, no one can change the plan, what we can do is work hard and be honest with ourselves," he added.

On Sunday (December 3), Kohli became the first ever captain in Test cricket to hit six double centuries as India continued their domination over Sri Lanka in the series.

At the close of Day 2's play in Delhi, India were still leading the Lankans by a 405 runs with the visitors precariously place at 131/3.

Chillar, 20, became the sixth Indian woman to win the coveted Miss World title last month at the pageant held in Sanya, China last month. India now shared the honour of winning the most Miss World titles with Venezuela.