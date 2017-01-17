What wrong did Zaira Wasim do? Mohammad Kaif asks those trolling Dangal star

New Delhi: Dangal star kid Zaira Wasim mesmerized audience with her emphatic performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer but the last few days hasn't been best for the Jammu and Kashmir girl.

Zaira was criticized on social media for her role in the Dangal movie and for meeting J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Seeing the star kid facing an unfair criticism, several celebrities including Geeta Phogat, Aamir Khan and Gautam Gambhir jumped to her defense, with Mohammad Kaif being the latest from cricketing world.

Such a shame that Dangal superkid #ZahiraWasim had to apologise.

"Such a shame that Dangal superkid #ZahiraWasim had to apologise. What wrong did she do ?" Kaif tweeted.

Earlier, Kaif himself was criticized on Twitter for doing Surya Namaskar but the former Indian cricketer hit back hard at trollers.

In her note, Zaira had written,

"I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met. I want to apologise to all those people who I've unintentionally hurt and want them to know that I understand their sentiments, especially considering what has happened (in Kashmir) over the past six months."

She added, "(However) I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control. I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16-year-old girl and treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did, but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me."

"I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me a role model. I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history," Wasim further continued.

She had later deleted her post and put up another one.

“Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has turned into national news. Again and again, I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don’t blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced (to apologise) nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all,” Zaira posted before deleting this one too.