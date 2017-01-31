When a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar overcome a batting flaw with his advice!

New Delhi: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar continues to be an inspiration for several cricketers across the globe. Only batsman to have 100 international centuries under his belt, Tendulkar is someone whom Indian cricketers approach every now and then to iron their flaws.

However, there was one such instance, where a waiter's advice helped the Master Blaster overcome a batting flaw.

Sharing an interesting anecdote at an event on Monday, Tendulkar said, “If you have an open mind, you can develop so many things. In Chennai it was a waiter who came up to me and said ‘if you don’t mind and don’t get offended I want to tell you something.’ I said ‘go ahead.’ He said my elbow guard restricts my bat swing. And he was 100 per cent right.”

Tendulkar took the waiter's advice very seriously and changed his elbow guard.

“I knew I was feeling uncomfortable, but I never thought of doing it myself. A few years down the line I got hit a couple of times on my elbow guard and it hurt. That’s when I realised that the padding on my elbow guard is inadequate."

On a lighter note, Tendulkar further added that while everyone in this country is always ready with advices, one should be open to accepting new ideas.

“I instantly redesigned my elbow guard. I needed to re-open it and work on it, get the fibre and cushion on either side to absorb the impact. In our country everyone from panwala to CEOs will give you advice. But one should still be open about ideas,” he concluded.