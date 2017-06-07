When an unwell Virender Sehwag smashed 12 sixes against Harbhajan Singh in domestic match

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag might be entertaining cricket fans across the world with his sense of humour on social media, but there was a time when he was one of the most ferocious batsmen in world cricket.

The Nawab of Nazafgarh, who is the only Indian batsman to score two triple tons in the five-day format, trusted his hand-eye coordination to decimate the best bowlers.

Time and again, Indian bowlers have acknowledged the fact as to how lucky they were since they did not have to bowl against Sehwag.

However, when it came to domestic tournaments, Sehwag showed no mercy on his fellow team-mates.

One of such incidents was revealed by senior Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who narrated how Sehwag destroyed Harbhajan Singh in a domestic match.

Talking in the chat show 'What the Duck', Ashwin recalled how Sehwag, who was suffering from fever, went on to smoke Harbhajan for 12 sixes!

"I realised one fine day that it was his ego that you needed to bowl against. Because he gave me a very interesting story. He said he had fever in a game at Rohtak. And smashed Harbhajan for 12 sixes. ‘You know Harbhajan is a good off spinner.' I said, ‘Yeah Harbhajan is a good off spinner.' But that doesn't mean you smoke him for 12 sixes with fever.

"I even asked him for the story behind it. He said he opened the innings and hit him for 2 sixes and came back due to fever. He went in at number 10 and smashed for another 10 sixes. The wicket was spinning square, you know. I asked, ‘Sir, what did you do?' He said, ‘Every ball because it was spinning, I decided to smack him over the leg side. He said that he hit him even from outside the pitch. Outside off stump and hit him for a six on the leg side," Ashwin said.