When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
A swarm of bees also was present in the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers on Saturday.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:54
New Delhi: The third ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka was stopped for over an hour for an unexpected reason after a swarm bees arrived in the field on Saturday.
Batsmen, bowler, fielders and umpires, all were floored for quite a while witnessing the frightening scenario above their heads.
It might be a rare occasion to see bees in the cricket stadium, but it certainly wasn't the first time.
Earlier, during a Test match between India and England at Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla stadium, bees forced Indian fielders, two Australian batsmen and umpires to hit the ground.
Thankfully, no one was bitten in the incident.
First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:52
