When Kuldeep Yadav got a taste of MS Dhoni’s swag: Bowling karega ya baller change karein?

It was a nail-biting finish as India met Afghanistan in the Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. The tension gripping the match, which ended in a tie, was evident both on as well as off field as the Afghan cricketers posed a tough challenge for team India. And even India’s ‘captain cool’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, could not keep his calm in the challenging encounter with underdog Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma, who has been leading the team as skipper in Asia Cup in the absence of Virat Kohli, was rested for match. Hence, MS Dhoni was back as captain after a gap of 696 days, and so was his swag.

A video from the match, featuring Dhoni, has gone viral on social media since Tuesday. In the video, Dhoni can be heard giving an earful to slow left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was apparently not happy with the fielding arrangement.

Yadav was asking a fielder to change his position. At first he asked the player to move, and then asked Dhoni to instruct the fielder. “Aap bolo na inko,” said Yadav.

Apparently, Dhoni was not interested in giving Yadav the field he wanted, and hence ignored his appeal.

But Yadav’s continued insistence miffed Dhoni, who retorted, “Bowling karega ya bowler change karein (Will you bowl, or should we change the baller)?” The response by Dhoni was caught on the stump mic.

Left with no choice after Dhoni’s retort, Yadav went on to continue his over.