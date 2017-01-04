close
When Mohammad Kaif was bowled over by a 'googly' question from one of his fans

While interacting with his fans during a Q&A session, Mohammad Kaif was asked a funny question by one of his fans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 12:16
New Delhi: Mohammad Kaif is widely regarded as one of the best fielders to have played for the country.

Kaif is one of the rare Indian cricketers who are active on social-media.

On Tuesday, Kaif interacted with his fans where he asked them to ask their questions using #AskKaif hashtag.

While most of the questions were related to cricket and cricketers, one of the fans asked Kaif whether he was brother of Katrina Kaif.

Kaif took the question in the right spirit and said there was no relation between the two.

Kaif also said that he was pretty surprised to see the consistent form of Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli. 

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 12:16

