When MS Dhoni told Suresh Raina to sledge Umar Akmal more

New Delhi: There's much more to India-Pakistan cricket rivalry than fans witness on television, and Suresh Raina highlighted one such incident on the 'Breakfast with Champions' show when Mahendra Singh Dhoni told Raina to ''to give him (Umar Akmal) more" during one of the high-octane Indo-Pak clashes.

"Once we were playing Pakistan and Umar Akmal was batting. He complained to Dhoni that I was abusing him...He (Dhoni) asked me what happened - I told him that I was trying to throw at Umar and asked him to score some runs to try and chase down the target," Raina said on the show.

What Raina said afterward shows that during his days of 'Captain Cool', Dhoni too knew when to allow his players get under the skin of the opposition.

"Dhoni told me, 'give him more'," Raina said.

Raina also said that like any other human being, Dhoni too gets angry, though it's not always obvious on live broadcast.

"He does get angry, you don't see it. The cameras don't pick it up. But as soon as the telecast cuts to ads (advertisements), he will say 'Tu sudhar ja (you pull up your socks)'," Raina added.