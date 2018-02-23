When President Ram Nath Kovind played cricket in 'virtual reality'

New Delhi: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were the centre of attraction at an eSport product launch recently, which will allow cricket to be played in the latest gaming techonlogy 'Virtual Reality' (VR).

Former India opener Virender Sehwag posted a picture from the event on his Twitter account, in which the president could be seen wearing the VR gear while wielding the bat as Yogi Adityanath looked on.

Earlier on Thursday, visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a feel of cricket in the national capital. He juggled the bat twice during his walk on the pitch before legendary India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev stood set to roll his arm over.

Trudeau spent quality time alongside Kapil and another former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin in a small set-up, specifically created for the royal guests to enjoy some time off.

Trudeau then passed on the bat to his son, who practiced a little shadow teeing-off before facing Kapil, who sent throwdowns from half pitch to the youngster. While Kapil was busy bowling, Azhar stood next to the batsman and was seen giving tips to the Prime Minister's ward. Trudeau's son smacked a delivery over Kapil's head to draw a lot of applause.