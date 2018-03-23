When Virat Kohli's refusal cost Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 11 crore

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore walked out of a deal with India's fastest growing website Goibibo.com. The walkout though has cost them Rs 11 crore and it is learnt that the loss happened after skipper Virat Kohli gave a denial on shooting a commercial opposite Deepika Padukone. And since RCB could not provide Kohli for the commitment, Goibibo cancelled the deal.

Not that Virat Kohli had any personal issues with the heroine but his RCB contract had a clause which stated he couldn't share commercial space with other celebrties.

Goibibo wanted Kohli to shoot an advertisement with Padukone as part of their brand activation but the demand was 'beyond the terms of his IPL contract'.