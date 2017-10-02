close
Where is Yuvraj Singh, furious fans ask BCCI after veteran cricketer gets T20I snub

The MSK Prasad-led Selection Committee announced a 15-member squad just after India's seven-wicket win over the Aussies in the fifth and final ODI match in Nagpur on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 13:54
Where is Yuvraj Singh, furious fans ask BCCI after veteran cricketer gets T20I snub
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh once again got the snub as India announced their T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.

The MSK Prasad-led Selection Committee announced a 15-member squad just after India's seven-wicket win over the Aussies in the fifth and final ODI match in Nagpur on Sunday.

And once again, there was no name of Yuvraj Singh in the squad. The 35-year-old is one of the fan favourites, and many believe the all-rounder can still win matches for India.

When Yuvraj was not selected in the India's ODI squad which defeated Australia 4-1, many have questioned the selectors. Then, former India captain Sourav Ganguly addressed the situation saying, "Yes, yes he can make a comeback if he fights. why not, nothing is over till it's actually over."

But with yet another snub, one of the India's biggest match winners seemed to hit rock bottom. And fans are not taking this easily.

Besides Yuvraj, Suresh Raina also got sidelined. Other notable omissions from the squad are Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel.

Yes, there is Ashish Nehra in the squad. the 38-year-old pacer has managed to keep himself fit to be in India contention.

Here are some fan reactions, in defence of their beloved cricketer:

Yuvraj last played a T20I on February 1, and his last India match was against West Indies in an ODI match at North Sound on June 30, 2017.

He has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs with 17 combined centuries. He also has 148 international wickets.

Yuvraj Singh India vs Australia India T20I squad cricket news

