Who is Nupur Nagar: Here's everything you need to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fiancee

New Delhi: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to start a new innings in his life. On Thursday, he got engaged to Nupur Nagar.

But not many know who is Nupur, and unlike other cricketers, Bhuvi himself prefers to keep a low profile. In fact, it was only on Tuesday that Bhuvi introduced his would be.

The wedding date is not finalised, but it's likely to take place in Meerut. The two families lived in the same neighbourhood in Meerut's Ganga Nagar till recently.

Here's everything you need to know about Bhuvi's fiancee:

She is 26 years old;

She hails from Ganganagar, Meerut;

She did her schooling from Dehradun, the studied in Meerut's JP Academy;

She did her engineering from a private institute in Noida;

She works as an engineer in an MNC in Greater Noida;

Now, she and her family moved to Greater Noida;

Her father, Yashpal Singh Nagar, is a retired police officer.

On Tuesday, Bhuvi revealed his would be "better-half" on an Instagram post by posting a picture of himself with Nupur in a dinner date.

“Our families have known each other for a while now, par yeh Bhuvneshwar ki pasand thi. Ussne humein bataya and we were happy. The girl is educated and sweet and the family is very nice too. We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements," Bhuvneshwar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh told ToI.

Bhuvi played an important part in India's 4-1 drubbing of reigning World champions Australia in the just concluded five-match ODI series.

The Meerut boy has played 18 Tests, 75 ODIs and 18 T20Is.