Who said what: Best Twitter reactions from India's 4-1 humbling of World champions Australia

New Delhi: India completed 4-1 humbling of reigning World champions with a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the fifth and final match of the ODI series on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 243 runs at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, India won the match by seven wickets with 43 balls remaining.

India's cause was helped by openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, with both playing majestic knocks.

Moments after India scored the winning run at Nagpur, Twitter gets flooded with reactions. Here are some of the best tweets:

One of India's most comprehensive victories for India in a series vs Australia.

Brilliant from @ImRo45 today, delightful as always.#INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 1, 2017

4-1. And that ensures top ranking in ODI cricket for Team India. Well played #IndvAus

अब T20 की बारी.... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2017

Congrats Team India on a fantastic series win.Really happy to see a lot of players contributing in this win.Keep it up!! @BCCI #IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 1, 2017

Congrats team India 4 d series win vs Aussies.sign of great things 2come in d future n that is 2 rule world cricket for long @BCCI #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 1, 2017

Hugely enjoyable watching Rohit Sharma bat today. In terms of runs/innings & strike rate, not too different from Kohli in the last 2 years — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2017

The rivalry will continue in the T20Is with the first of three matches scheduled for Saturday (October 7) at Dhoni's home city Ranchi.