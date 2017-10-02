close
Who said what: Best Twitter reactions from India's 4-1 humbling of World champions Australia

Chasing a modest target of 243 runs at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, India won the match by seven wickets with 43 balls remaining.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 08:02
Who said what: Best Twitter reactions from India&#039;s 4-1 humbling of World champions Australia
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: India completed 4-1 humbling of reigning World champions with a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the fifth and final match of the ODI series on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 243 runs at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, India won the match by seven wickets with 43 balls remaining.

India's cause was helped by openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, with both playing majestic knocks.

Moments after India scored the winning run at Nagpur, Twitter gets flooded with reactions. Here are some of the best tweets:

The rivalry will continue in the T20Is with the first of three matches scheduled for Saturday (October 7) at Dhoni's home city Ranchi.

India vs Australia, Rohit Sharma, Twitter reaction, cricket news

