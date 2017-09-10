Who's in and who's out: India's likely squad for Australia series

New Delhi: The MSK Prasad-led selection committee will pick pick the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against Australia on Sunday. After India's emphatic performance in Sri Lanka, the selectors are unlikely to tinker with the squad.

Reports of selectors leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin, who is in England playing his trade in county championship, is already doing the rounds; but it's still a hazardous practice to predict the squad, especially considering the available talent pool in BCCI's disposal.

Besides skipper Virat Kohli has clearly hinted that he will prefer rotating the roster. It was indeed seconded by none other than head coach Ravi Shastri, who said that India sould have a enough bench strenght as they start in earnest preparing for the next World Cup.

But still, here's the probable 15-member squad for the upcoming Australia series. India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against Steve Smith & Co, starting next Sunday (September 17).

Probable squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

This squad conquered the Lankans at their own backyard, winning both the limited-overs series in style. India first blank Lanka 5-0 in the five-match series, then culminated the tour with a convincing win in the lone T20I match.

Before that Kohli & Co beat the Lankans 3-0 in the three-match series, which set the tone to the historic 9-0 tour whitewash.