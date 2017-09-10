close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Who's in and who's out: India's likely squad for Australia series

Reports of selectors leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin, who is in England playing his trade in county championship, is already doing the rounds; but it's still a hazardous practice to predict the squad, especially considering the available talent pool in BCCI's disposal.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 06:49
Who&#039;s in and who&#039;s out: India&#039;s likely squad for Australia series
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The MSK Prasad-led selection committee will pick pick the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against Australia on Sunday. After India's emphatic performance in Sri Lanka, the selectors are unlikely to tinker with the squad.

Reports of selectors leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin, who is in England playing his trade in county championship, is already doing the rounds; but it's still a hazardous practice to predict the squad, especially considering the available talent pool in BCCI's disposal.

Besides skipper Virat Kohli has clearly hinted that he will prefer rotating the roster. It was indeed seconded by none other than head coach Ravi Shastri, who said that India sould have a enough bench strenght as they start in earnest preparing for the next World Cup.

But still, here's the probable 15-member squad for the upcoming Australia series. India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against Steve Smith & Co, starting next Sunday (September 17).

Probable squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

This squad conquered the Lankans at their own backyard, winning both the limited-overs series in style. India first blank Lanka 5-0 in the five-match series, then culminated the tour with a convincing win in the lone T20I match.

Before that Kohli & Co beat the Lankans 3-0 in the three-match series, which set the tone to the historic 9-0 tour whitewash.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaRavichandran AshwinVirat KohliBCCIcricket news

From Zee News

Joe Root eyes `special` Ashes triumph after Windies win
cricket

Joe Root eyes `special` Ashes triumph after Windies win

Sloane Stephens marvels at money and journey to US Open glory
Tennis

Sloane Stephens marvels at money and journey to US Open glo...

Watch: ECB reveals James Anderson&#039;s special relationship with Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

Watch: ECB reveals James Anderson's special relationsh...

Will not attend my farewell to be hosted by PCB: Younis Khan
cricket

Will not attend my farewell to be hosted by PCB: Younis Kha...

Lionel Messi hat-trick ensures Barcelona pounce on Real Madrid stumble
Football

Lionel Messi hat-trick ensures Barcelona pounce on Real Mad...

US Open, Men&#039;s Singles final: Rafael Nadal eyes sweet sixteen against Kevin Anderson
Tennis

US Open, Men's Singles final: Rafael Nadal eyes sweet...

Sloane Stephens humbles Madison Keys to win US Open title
Tennis

Sloane Stephens humbles Madison Keys to win US Open title

Other Sports

Cyclist dies from crash near Vuelta a Espana finale

EPL Saturday report: Manchester City rout Liverpool, United held by Stoke
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Saturday report: Manchester City rout Liverpool, United...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video