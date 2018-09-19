'Who's planning to fall sick and bunk office today?' Twitter excited ahead of epic India-Pak clash

After defeating minnows Hong Kong by a narrow margin, India will take on arch rivals Pakistan in the epic match in Asia Cup on Wednesday. The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on his maiden international visit after assuming the top post, is also likely to watch the match in Dubai. Imran was the captain of Pakistan for the better part of the Indo-Pak duels in Sharjah from the mid 80's to early 90s.

Ahead of the much-awaited match, Twitter users can't contain their excitement. Many are asking the million dollar question - Who will bunk office today?

Anyone planning to fall sick or any other reason for not to go to office so that you can watch #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup today? _#AsiaCup2018 — Raj_ (@AndeDrusu) September 19, 2018

#INDvsPAK . Irrespective of who wins, there will be mayhem on twitter. Keyboard patriots from both sides will go berserk. Meanwhile RCB fan in me is praying @Gary_Kirsten will change our fortunes next IPL _ — _ T.O.H _ (@mehdi_nisar1) September 19, 2018

Too excited today!

Nothing is important more than match between #INDvsPAK

Can you leave your office early today? #IndiavsPakistan #AsiaCup2018 #AsiaCup — Yamini Rahure (@Yamirahu) September 19, 2018

Can you leave your office early today? #IndiavsPakistan #AsiaCup2018 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/5djN2qJvnt — Rachit Gupta (@Im_RachitGupta) September 19, 2018

Debating with myself as to when should I leave for home from office for a 5pm game. 3:30pm or just after lunch _ #INDvsPAK — Vedang (@vedang09) September 19, 2018

The excitement is evident among sportspersons too

Brilliant effort from Hong Kong first with their bowling in the last ten overs and than being in the game with the bat for a large part of their innings. Tomorrow the big one #IndvsPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 18, 2018

IndvsPak Game is always an exciting encounter to watch - __ i'm StarPick-ing my 11 @starpickofficial for the BIG game come up this Asia Cup #indvspak

- https://t.co/FTA3rSpBas pic.twitter.com/EVQsmOGb48 — Mary Kom (@MangteC) September 18, 2018

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza who is often trolled for getting married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Mallik, however, has a word of advice for all the cricket fans - "IT'S ONLY A CRICKET MATCH!," she tweeted.

Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a 'regular' person sick ,let alone a pregnant one_Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 18, 2018

The jokes have just begun

If You want to become Rich over Night, then Open TV Stores in Pakistan Today....____#INDvsPAK #InseMatHaarna — Shivam Gautam (@SRG_Tweet) September 19, 2018

The two teams will be facing each other after a gap of almost 15 months. They last played in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017, where Pakistan had outplayed India.

India and Pakistan have till now played 12 matches against each other in Asia Cup, of which the former has won six. Pakistan managed to win five matches while one ended without a result.

The match today, is sure to keep the excitement levels high among cricket fans.