हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Pakistan

'Who's planning to fall sick and bunk office today?' Twitter excited ahead of epic India-Pak clash

The two teams will be facing each other after a gap of almost 15 months.

&#039;Who&#039;s planning to fall sick and bunk office today?&#039; Twitter excited ahead of epic India-Pak clash

After defeating minnows Hong Kong by a narrow margin, India will take on arch rivals Pakistan in the epic match in Asia Cup on Wednesday. The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on his maiden international visit after assuming the top post, is also likely to watch the match in Dubai. Imran was the captain of Pakistan for the better part of the Indo-Pak duels in Sharjah from the mid 80's to early 90s. 

Ahead of the much-awaited match, Twitter users can't contain their excitement. Many are asking the million dollar question - Who will bunk office today?

The excitement is evident among sportspersons too

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza who is often trolled for getting married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Mallik, however, has a word of advice for all the cricket fans - "IT'S ONLY A CRICKET MATCH!," she tweeted.

The jokes have just begun

The two teams will be facing each other after a gap of almost 15 months. They last played in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017, where Pakistan had outplayed India.

India and Pakistan have till now played 12 matches against each other in Asia Cup, of which the former has won six. Pakistan managed to win five matches while one ended without a result.

The match today, is sure to keep the excitement levels high among cricket fans.

Tags:
India vs PakistanIndia vs PakAsia CupAsia Cup 2018

Must Watch