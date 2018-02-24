Why the date 24th is always etched in Sachin Tendulkar's heart

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar ruled the 22 yards for over two decades, but it's No. 24 that remains "etched" in the heart of arguably India's greatest cricketer, who, on 24th February 2010, scored the first ever double hundred in the history of ODI cricket.

On this day eight years ago in Gwalior, Tendulkar hammered 200 not out in an ODI during South Africa's tour of India. But February 24 is also the day when Sachin Tendulkar first came into limelight by stitching the mammoth 664-run partnership with his school colleague and later India team-mate Vinod Kambli.

Incidentally, Tendulkar was also born on the same date, the 24th, in the month of April in 1973.

"Didn’t realise it until now but the 24th is a lucky date for me. The memory will forever be etched in my heart," the batting legend tweeted on Saturday.

Didn’t realise it until now but the 24th is a lucky date for me. The memory will forever be etched in my heart. https://t.co/BJ5daVJQEV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2018

Tendulkar scored 200 not-out in that historic match against South Africa in just 147 balls, including 25 fours and three sixes. As a result, India scored a gigantic 401.

However, India's total was seriously challenged by a special knock from AB de Villiers who made a 101-ball 114 but it wasn't enough and India won easily in the end by 153 runs.

#ThisDay in 2010 the great @sachin_rt became the first batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket. He faced 147 balls and scored the first double century with 25 fours and 3 sixes against South Africa at Gwalior #Legend. pic.twitter.com/cwb0TRA9TT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018

Since Tendulkar's ODI double hundred, seven more knocks of 200 or more have been played in ODIs, four of which have been in India's name - Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, who has done the once unthinkable on three occasions so far.