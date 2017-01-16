Why This Kolaveri Di? Jadeja asks online shopping giant – READ hilarious exchange of tweets
Recently, Jadeja and e-commerce giant Flipkart trolled each other on social micro-blogging site Twitter.
New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most popular cricketers in India. Apart from his skills on the ground, the 28-year-old is often the butt off all jokes on social media.
It all started after Flipkart posted a tweet that read, "India's new all-rounder is visiting us on January 19th. One of the best in India! Any guesses who it is?"
India's new all-rounder is visiting us on January 19th. One of the best in India! Any guesses who it is?
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 14, 2017
Jadeja reverted saying he has a match to play on January 20th, asking Flipkart to reschedule their event.
"@Flipkart Why this Kolaveri di? Should have informed me before announcing? Anyway, got a match on the 19th… let's push this to 20th?" Jadeja said.
Flipkart replied back saying they did not know even the left-armer was also a fan of their all-rounder.
@imjadeja You are also a fan of the great all-rounder? Woah, we didn't know :) https://t.co/pKC9w1OzZ5
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 14, 2017
Jadeja immediately replied back saying he wasn't a fan, but was India's leading all-rounder.
"Fan?! I AM India's leading all-rounder!" Jadeja tweeted.
@Flipkart Fan?! I AM India's leading all-rounder!
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 14, 2017
Flipkart replied back saying like thousands of Indian, even they were Jadeja's fan, but it wasn't about him that they were talking about.
"@imjadeja You are one of our favorite players. But looks like there was some confusion. We weren't talking about you," Flipkart tweeted from its official account.
.@imjadeja You are one of our favorite players. But looks like there was some confusion. We weren't talking about you. #AllRounderOnFlipkart https://t.co/VXZKIya2vL
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 14, 2017
Jadeja also posted a video asking Flipkart about the mystery around their all-rounder.
@Flipkart Who are you talking about? Can someone help me figure it out? pic.twitter.com/IDJyjOMii0
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 14, 2017
Flipkart follwed it with another reply saying that they were sure their all-rounder was also an ideal one for the tons of Indians.
"@imjadeja Sir Jadeja. No offense. But we know this all-rounder will be the ideal for tons of Indians. Unsure if you can match up to him," Flipkart said.
@imjadeja Sir Jadeja. No offense. But we know this all-rounder will be the ideal for tons of Indians. Unsure if you can match up to him. https://t.co/mq20gHQK6B
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 14, 2017
Flipkart later asked mobile manufacturer Redmi to intervene, after which it was hinted that the first tweet was about an upcoming mobile phone.
