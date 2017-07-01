WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni bags 21st Man of the Match award, ends two-year long drought

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose splendid innings of 78 runs not only helped India push their total up to 251, but also set up a 93-runs victory over West Indies, in the third ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. A ravishing display of his batting prowess, along with a quick stumping, helped him bag the Man of the Match title, after two long years.

Many had doubted his skill, many felt its time for him to bid adieu to the game, but he stayed and proved yet again why he is a master finisher in the game. When asked in the post-match presentation whether he was getting better with age, the Ranchi-based cricketer replied with a smile, "It's like wine".

Invited to bat first, the top order batsman Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli failed to add much to the board as India was reduced to two in just ten overs. Dhoni entered in the middle to stitch an 81-run stand in the last seven overs alongside Kedar Jadhav to relive India from the jittery start they faced.

Many might have wondered, that it has been quite some time that the 35-year-old has produced such a great knock in ODI arena. Yes, Dhoni had last won the Man of the Match title back in October 14, 2015, when India was playing against South Africa on home turf. It was the second ODI match in the series, played at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Seven boundaries, four sixes stitched in an unbeaten 92-runs knock off 144 deliveries helped India post a total of 247 runs. In reply, the bowlers delivered some fine spell to restrict the Proteas side to 225 runs.

Dhoni now has a total of 21 MoM awards from 294 matches, under his belt. He is presently ranked 27th on the list of most MoM awards alongside Aussie greats Mark Waugh and Andrew Symonds. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar still leads the chart with 62 of such awards.