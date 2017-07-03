WI vs IND, 4th ODI: Virat Kohli reckons poor shot selection was main reason behind India's 11-run defeat to West Indies

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckoned team's dismal batting performance and poor selection of shot are at blame for India's 11-runs defeat to West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. ( WI vs IND, 4th ODI – Scorecard || As it happened )

"We bowled really well to restrict them (West Indies) to 189 but with the bat, our shot selection was not upto the mark. Even losing crucial wickets at crucial times; low-scoring games can be tricky to chase so you have got to keep the momentum through the game," remarked the 28-year-old during the post-match presentation.

The Delhi-based batsman went ahead to praise West Indies bowling attack and how they added to the concern over the Indian batting line-up.

"Credit to the West Indies bowlers, they bowled in the right areas. They created those dot balls and put pressure on our batsmen to commit those mistakes," he said.

Kohli, who felt that the pitch was more of a two-paced, added that even though both the teams bowled well, the Windies eventually emerged as the better ones.

"It (pitch) felt a bit two-paced. The new ball was fine but it felt two-paced as the game went on. Apart from that, I don't think there was much in the pitch. It's just that both the teams bowled really well and West Indies were just better."

Virat finally focussed on the area where the Indian team had gone wrong in the fourth ODI. He felt that is was poor batting that let the team down.

Definitely the batting and as I said the shot selection wasn't upto the mark and that is something that we will have to look into going into the next game. I'm sure the guys want to come back strong and fresh into that final game and see how things go. We just need a complete performance and today wasn't one," he added.

The captain, however, praised the bowlers for their clinical performance in restricting the host nation to mere 189 for nine.

"The bowlers were right up on the mark and the fielders as well. The intensity in the field was really good. Yes the batsmen faltered and that can happen in this game and so we just have to put it behind us and come back fresh and look forward to the next one," Kohli added.

India's bowling attack was indeed phenomenal. Pacers Umesh Yadav and Pandya scalped three each while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav struck twice as the Windies put forth a target og 190 runs.

But things were off to a shaky start when the Indians stepped on to bat. Shikhar Dhawan (5) and Virat Kohli (3) once again failed to shine, while Dinesh Karthik (2) proved to be a disappointment on his comeback.

Opener Ajinkya Rahane (60) was still at the crease when Dhoni (54) walked in and the duo went on to stitch a patient partnership of 54 runs. After Rahane's dismissal, the middle-order pair of Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav too failed to stitch any partnership with Dhoni as the Indian ship sank in the final over with still two deliveries to spare.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder was adjourned the Man of the Match after his scintillating bowling performance. He had bagged his first 5-wicket haul in ODIs.

India still lead the series 2-1. The final match will be played in Jamaica, on July 6.