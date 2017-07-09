WI vs IND, one-off T20I: Our focus is not on Chris Gayle, they have got 11 other players, says Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi: After 3-1 ODI series win over lacklustre West Indies side, Team India is all geared up to face them in a one-off T20I encounter at Sabina Park, Kingston, today. Opener Ajinkya Rahane came forth to tell how important the game is for Men in Blue and whether the Gayle factor is going to trouble the squad. ( WI vs IND, one-off T20I – Where to watch )

"Like the ODI series, the one-off T20 game is important for us and it doesn't matter that it is just one match. We are all hence looking forward to this important encounter," started off Rahane, "We all know that West Indies is a dangerous team when we look at the shortest format of the game and thus we won't be taking them lightly. We have all played IPL recently, and the team is excited too."

One thing to worry about for the Indians is the inclusion of swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle into the 13-man squad. The left-handed batsman has been the best when considered T20 cricket. The southpaw will be marking a return after 16 months, and too in a match venued at his hometown. ( WI vs IND – Full Preview )

Speaking about the self-proclaimed 'Universal Boss', Rahane said, "Chris Gayle is not the only player in the side. They have got 11 players. We are not focusing on Chris Gayle. Our team is important and as I mentioned earlier, we are thinking about our strengths rather than about their strategies, their positives or their teams. Yes, we all respect Chris Gayle, he is a dangerous player. On a given day, he can change the game for their team. Right now, it is important to focus on our game and back our team in the middle."

Rahane then went on to mention how big the series is for him, having missed his chances to carve a few boundaries during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, at England.

He said, "This series was really important for me as I got a chance after some time. I didn’t play the ICC Champions Trophy. We came here. Virat told me you are going to play all the games. So actually I was looking forward to that. I didn’t want to put pressure on myself. I just wanted to enjoy myself in the middle. I took my time. When we came here, we had a couple of practice sessions and even in England I, was batting well (in the nets). So I just had to make it count as I mentioned but importantly I wanted to express myself with the bat."

He further added, "This series will give me a lot of confidence especially for the ODI and shorter format. If the team management thinks I should bat at No.4 or at No.1 and 2 then I will always be giving my 100 percent on that. I am not sure what is going to happen in the future, but I always like to give my best in ODI and T20 formats. I am looking forward to doing well consistently in ODI format."

"I actually bat at No.4. Even at World Cup I batted at No.4, scored against South Africa, so I know how to handle batting at Nos.3, 4 and 5. It is not a big issue but we’ll have to wait and watch and see what’s going to happen."