Will be happy to achieve even half of what Sehwag did: Mayank Agarwal

Overwhelmed by his comparison with Virender Sehwag following his 'dream debut' in Australia, Mayank Agarwal has said that he would be happy if he could do even half of what the former India opener had achieved in his illustrious career.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar and his personal coach Irfan Sait are among those who feel that "there is a little bit of Sehwag" in Agarwal, who drew the flattering comparison for his aggressive style of play.

Drafted into the squad in the middle of a well-poised four-match Test series, the 27-year-old rose to the occasion with a 77, 76 and 42 in Melbourne and Sydney, playing a crucial hand in India's maiden Test series triumph Down Under.

"Honestly, I am not a fan of comparisons but he is one of the greats of Indian cricket. I just like to go in the middle, give my best and see what comes out of it. Having said that, if I could do even half of what he (Sehwag) did, I will be happy." the Karnataka batsman told PTI after returning home.

He did not have a sponsor's logo on his bat throughout his three innings in Australia but after his exploits, hopes to get one soon.

Agarwal had replaced the injured Prithvi Shaw in the squad and with KL Rahul and Murali Vijay dropped from the side after failing in the opening two Tests, facing the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc was as tough a challenge as he could face in his debut innings on Boxing Day.



"Definitely, it was (special), to make my debut at the MCG and most importantly, to win the Test series in Australia. We became the first team from the sub-continent to win a series in Australia. There can't be a better start than this," said Agarwal, who finally got his opportunity after being on the fringes for a long time.

Agarwal saw off the new ball with Hanuma Vihari on day one of the third Test before ending with an impressive 76 off 161 balls. He was also picked for the home series against the West Indies but did not get to play.

Asked about his mind-set going into the Melbourne game, Agarwal said, "I was very excited that I have been called to represent India in Australia in a well-poised series. My thought was I want to be a part of the action than sit out. When I got the call from the selectors, I was very excited. It is a big moment for any cricketer, more so if you do that in MCG on Boxing Day."

Agarwal said that the A tour of New Zealand that coincided with the Australia series also helped him in his accidental debut.

"I went there with a plan and I am glad it came off for a bit. I thought Australia was a top-class bowling unit. They play their cricket hard and bring out the best in you. You can't pick out a bowler. Everyone was good and you have to be on top of your game to face them," he said.

"Playing in New Zealand did help a lot. It was a tremendous learning experience. The conditions weren't same but similar to Australia. There was a lot of pace in the wickets and New Zealand A had international bowlers in their line-up. So, it was good that I got to play there before the Australia series," Agarwal added.

On the morning of the Boxing Day Test, he had received words of encouragement from Virat Kohli before the skipper handed the India cap to Agarwal. The talented opener did not let his captain down and by the end of the series, he became a strong contender alongside Shaw to open in the West Indies series after the World Cup.

However, Agarwal is not ready to jump the gun.

"See that (West Indies series) is six months away. I don't want to speak about that but there is a lot of other stuff (Ranji Trophy, A series and IPL) which is going to happen before that and I am focused on that.

"I just want go out there and keep performing. Before I left (for home from Australia), they (Kohli and Ravi Shastri) congratulated me on a good performance. They also said that ?it is a good start' and were happy with the intensity I showed. I feel good about that and yes, happy with the way things have gone so far,? said Agarwal.

He still thinks about the aerial shot he played off Nathan Lyon in the Sydney Test when he was cruising on 77 off 111 balls. Agarwal went for another big one but ended up being caught in the deep to miss out on a hundred.

"I was disappointed. If I can go out and learn from that shot, it will be a good lesson learnt. At the same time, I don't want to dwell too much on it and be stuck there. I need to look forward and get better.?

Before getting his due, Agarwal was ignored for India selection despite making mountains of runs in domestic cricket and at the A level. Now that he has got his big breakthrough, Agarwal can only feel grateful.

"To be honest. I would just like to say that everyone's journey is different. I cannot compare my journey to somebody else's . There are things which are beyond your control and I don't like to focus too much on them. I am just glad and grateful that I have got to represent the country," he signed off.