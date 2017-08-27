Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli's men, says Faf du Plessis

New Delhi: The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa must be a demoralized lot after their recent Test defeat against hosts England.

However, with a long cricketing season ahead, they will soon get enough chances to redeem themselves.

The Proteas are scheduled to play Bangladesh before they host mighty Team India early next year.

Both Du Plessis and Hashim Amla believe that India-South Africa series will be a real test for the hosts as Virat Kohli's men are in commendable form.

"It was disappointing the way we fared in England. But we need to understand that South Africa is a young side and in a rebuilding stage. It would be interesting to see how the South Africa T20 Global League pans out. It would be ideal to play in such a league ahead of an important series like against India. The Test series against Bangladesh in September will help us get in the groove," Amla told HT.

The skipper is also wary of India's surge in international cricket.

"India have been winning a lot of matches on foreign soil in the recent past. They have started to make that curve of being one of the best Test teams in the world. There was a time when South Africa would be unbeatable at home but I think India would be a tough team to beat even for us."

Faf also admitted that Kohli will be the biggest threat for SA.

"Virat Kohli is an aggressive campaigner who leads by example. He sets high standards in all departments. Controlling him will be the key."

Faf is ready to take over the captaincy of the South Africa ODI team as AB de Villiers has quit.

"I have always said that I’m ready to take on the challenge of leading the nation. It would be great to do that."

Amla and Faf will be part of the World XI side that plays three T20s in Pakistan in September.