हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Umesh Yadav

Will carry on with aggressive, confident mindset: Umesh Yadav

On his on and off selection in the Indian cricket team in the T20s, Umesh acknowledged that it was difficult to get a chance while adding that the management is giving opportunities to other fast bowlers.

Will carry on with aggressive, confident mindset: Umesh Yadav

Dublin [Ireland]: Pacer Umesh Yadav said the Indian cricket team will carry on with an "aggressive and confident mindset", ahead of the team's England tour. Addressing a press conference post the just-concluded T20I series against Ireland, Yadav praised the team`s exceptional performance.

"I am happy with my performance as well. I really enjoyed my game. Whatever I have done in the Indian Premier League (IPL), I have done the same here. Hopefully, I continue giving my best in the future," he added.

On his on and off selection in the Indian cricket team in the T20s, Umesh acknowledged that it was difficult to get a chance while adding that the management is giving opportunities to other fast bowlers. "The team is well balanced with the presence of Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar], [Jasprit] Bumrah and [Mohammad] Shami. I`m not thinking whether I will be selected or not [in future games]. When my turn comes, I give my 100 percent," the 30-year-old Nagpur pacer said.

On the two-ball rule in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Umesh stressed that it was challenging for any fast bowler to stem the runs of opposing teams on a flat wicket. Explaining his concern, he added, "If you use one ball, it becomes older and you get reverse swing. But with two balls, when we bowl from two ends, the reverse swing is very less. It is difficult for fast bowlers. to bowl the right lengths and yorkers. Especially, if the ball does not do anything in the death overs, it is difficult for the fast bowlers to handle pressure, since the wicket is flat. You saw how England played on such a track and made 480-odd runs [against Australia]."

Earlier in the day, a combined effort by India`s batsmen and bowlers thrashed a hapless Ireland by 143 runs to complete a 2-0 rout and take the T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground here. It was also India`s second-biggest win in T20 Internationals. Opener K.L. Rahul and left-handed batsman Suresh Raina (69 off 45 balls) shared a whirlwind 106-run partnership, studded with eight fours and nine sixes to take the match away from Ireland.

India scored a mammoth 213 for 4 in their 20 overs. The bowlers - both pacers and spinners continued their good form with the ball as they knocked out Ireland for just 70 runs in 12.3 overs. Rahul was awarded the Man of the Match for his swashbuckling innings of 70 runs off 36 balls, while Chahal was presented the Man of the Series for his stupendous bowling figures.

India will now travel to England, where they will face the hosts for three T20 matches, three One-Day International (ODI) matches and five Tests. The Men in Blue will lock horns against the English side at the Old Trafford, Manchester for their first T20 match in July 3.

Tags:
Umesh YadavIndia Vs IrelandIndia vs Ireland T20I series

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close