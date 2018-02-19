Will give my best to improve cricket structure in Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar

Karachi: Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is looking to improve the country's cricket structure.

After the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that chairman Najam Sethi had appointed Akhtar his advisor on cricket affairs and brand ambassador, the pacer said he would do his best.

"I am really happy to be given this position because I have always wanted to do something for Pakistan cricket. We have great talent but a structure that needs improvement," he said.

The PCB chief is also expected to announce former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, as another advisor on cricket.

Akhtar said that he had accepted the position because he felt that Sethi sincerely wanted to do good for Pakistan cricket and the success of the Pakistan Super League was proof of this.

Akhtar, who has been a staunch critic of the cricket structure in the country, said it was good if former players were involved in helping the board improve the system.

Sethi while announcing Akhtar's appointment said he had taken the decision because the fast bowler was a big name in international cricket and had good knowledge of the game.

Interestingly, the PCB, while appointing Akhtar, has not extended the contracts of former greats Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja as brand ambassadors of the PSL.

Sethi said that since all franchises of the PSL had appointed their own brand ambassadors there was no need for the board to have PSL brand ambassadors.

Akhtar, during his playing days, was always at loggerheads with the board on disciplinary issues and also faced bans and fines.

But after Sethi took over as chairman, he ordered the board to repay Akhtar seven million rupees, which were deducted by the PCB on the recommendations of a disciplinary hearing sometime back.