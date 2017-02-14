Will hold Pakistan Super League final in Lahore if nation insists: Najam Sethi

Lahore: Chairman of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Najam Sethi has assured fans that the final match in the Twenty20 series will be held in Lahore, if they want so.

Following a deadly blast that killed over a dozen people on Monday in Lahore, questions were raised on the possibility of having the PSL final match in the city.

However, Sethi stated that if the nation wants the final to be held in Lahore, then it will be held in Lahore, when without foreign players.

"If the nation says the PSL final should be held in Lahore, despite the unwillingness of foreign players to come to Pakistan following today`s tragedy, then the final will be held in Lahore with Pakistani players," GeoTV quoted Sethi as saying.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced to host the final of PSL 2017 in Lahore on March 5th.