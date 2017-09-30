Will KL Rahul get his first chance of the series in Nagpur?

New Delhi: India will take on Australia in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday. India have a 3-1 lead in the series. One of the talking points for the selection of the Indian team for Sunday is if KL Rahul will get a chance to play. He is the only member of the 15-man squad who is yet to play a match in the series.

Rahul has hit 248 runs in 10 games in his ODI career thus far and has batted both as an opener and a middle order batsman. India have tried multiple combinations in the series in trying to give a go to not just their best players but also their second-string performers.

So it is more than likely that Rahul will be included in the eleven. Shikhar Dhawan has not been around for the Australia series which has played its part in Rahul getting a look in the squad.

Rahul could replace Ajinkya Rahane as an opener considering that he has batted mostly at the top of the order in his short career. The other option is that he may get a look in the middle order in place or either Manish Pandey or Kedar Jadhav.