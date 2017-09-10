Will not attend my farewell to be hosted by PCB: Younis Khan

New Delhi: Younis Khan has said that he will not attend a farewell reception being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for him and two other players in Lahore next week.

“I don’t think this farewell matters now. What is its use after I and Misbah retired in May this year. In other countries, former captains or stalwarts are given farewells within days of their retirement,” Younis told Geo Super channel.

The said farewell is reportedly also meant for Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi.

“I don’t see the use of this farewell now and I’m not after any money. Someone from the PCB called me and invited me and said I would receive a handsome amount but I have decided not to go because whatever I have seen in the PCB or have gone through when I was playing is not something I can forget,” he added.

Younis, 40, is the only Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He retired from international cricket earlier this year, at the end of Pakistan's tour of the West Indies in April and May.

Clarifying his stance, Younis said he was happy with the farewell he got in the West Indies.

“That is enough for me. But for me nothing is more important than pride and respect. I don’t think the Board has treated many players with dignity and respect that they deserved,” he said.

Younis played 118 Tests, 265 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 10099, 7249 and 442 runs respectively. The former Pakistan captain has 41 international hundreds, 34 of those coming in Test.