Will not endorse something that I don’t believe in or consume: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has shed light on why he took the decision to end a highly lucrative endorsement with PepsiCo.

"I don’t sign on with brands now that I don’t consume. Even after that (on ending his association with Pepsi) which is a big brand, I had a few situations where I was offered brands but I don’t find the need to say yes to them. I don’t want to represent something that I don’t believe in or consume", Kohli told Economic Times.

In June, Kohli hit global headlines when he ended his multi-crore, six-year association with soft-drink giant PepsiCo.

Kohli, who recently turned 29, has a strict fitness regime and soft-drinks for sure do not find a place in his rigid diet.

"I would do more of associations and more of creating businesses with people rather than just getting on board with brands and earning money from endorsements," he added.

Kohli's brand value has taken a quantum leap in the last couple of years, and currently endorses as many as 17 brands including the likes of Puma, Audi, MRF, Tissot, Gionee, Boost, Colgate and Vicks.

Ending his association with PepsiCo, Kohli had said that "If I myself won't consume such things, I won't urge others to consume it, just because I am getting money out of it."

“When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that,” he added.

Kohli has just led India to yet another series triumph, beating New Zealand 2-1 in a three-match T20I series.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a full series, starting with the first of three Test matches from 16 to 20 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is.