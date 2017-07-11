Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC's decision to hold back coach's name was done with permission: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Committee of Administrators (CoA) Chairman Vinod Rai on Tuesday gave a new twist to the ongoing selection process of Indian coach by asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce the name of Anil Kumble's successor by Tuesday evening.

According to a report in The Hindu, Rai, who is the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, has spoken to BCCI officials asking them to announce the name by today evening.

"Mr. Rai has asked the BCCI to announce the name the head coach by Tuesday evening. He has spoken to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and to the BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and asked name the head coach," a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The statement came as a shock to the Indian fans as Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that the final decision will be taken after Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) discusses the matter with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

When asked to comment on Rai's instruction, Ganguly told ANI, "Will speak to Vinod Rai as what was decided yesterday was with permission."

Briefing the mediapersons about CAC's decision, Ganguly said at a conference on Monday, "We want to make sure we take the best possible decision for Indian cricket. The coach, captain and players are the ones who will take Indian cricket forward. The CAC goes out of the picture once the coach is selected."

Ganguly hinted that the coach will be picked before the Sri Lanka tour that begins with the first Test on July 26.

Kumble resigned from the head coach's post just after the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan last month due to "untenable" differences with skipper Kohli.