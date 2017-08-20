Will support Team India even if their performance dips, says Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar might have retired from cricket but his heart still beats for Team India. The batting legend, who is very active on Twitter, can be seen lauding India's performance every time they achieve a new feat.

At an event in Mumbai, the Master Blaster said his best wishes are always with the Indian cricket team and he will continue to support the side even if its performance doesn't meet expectations all the time.

"Our good wishes are always with the team. Be it men's team or women's team," Tendulkar told PTI ahead of the India-Sri Lanka ODI series which began with the first match at Dambulla on Sunday.

"Our good wishes are there, we will go with them, whether their performance is good or it is little less than our expectations. I will say that we will continue to support the team and I expect that you are there with me," he added.

The Virat Kohli led Team India completed a 3-0 clean sweep against the hosts in the recently concluded Test series.

Tendulkar also stressed upon the importance of a healthy and fit India.

"We are talking about the good health of our nation and clearly in sometime, we are going to have healthier people around, because it is about living a healthy lifestyle, being fit, being more active and what is going to happen after that is something that we can be proud of."

"Because I believe that good fitness will always bring more consistent and better results in whatever you want to be in life," Tendulkar said.