close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar cheers for Roger Federer at Centre Court - Watch video

Roger Federer, who has now reached 29 grand slam finals, winning 18, will face Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 23:53
Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar cheers for Roger Federer at Centre Court - Watch video
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Tennis great Roger Federer, who dispatched Tomas Berdych in the semi-final, is eyeing a record eighth title at the Wimbledon this year and Sachin Tendulkar was seen cheering for his long time friend at the centre court on Friday.

Speaking to the Wimbledon channel, Sachin said, "I’ve been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger. He is a down to earth, humble man.”

See the video here:

Sachin Tendulkar, who is a close friend of the former world number one, has been attending Roger’s matches earlier as well. The duo first met in 2011 and since then have forged a close bond. It is well known that both the players have a lot of mutual admiration. 

Earlier, when Roger Federer visited India, he personally invited Sachin Tendulkar for his IPTL match against Rafael Nadal in New Delhi.

“Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian sports person I admire the most. I met him when he visited Wimbledon. He was a lot of fun to talk to – and he is a legend. Whenever I play cricket video games, I always pick Sachin as my batsman.”, Federer had said back then.

At this time of the month every year, Tendulkar normally spends some time in London. He always makes it a point to drop in at the SW19 to watch the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal live in action. Meanwhile, he is not the first cricketer to attend the Wimbledon this year. Former England captain Alastair Cook was at the Wimbledon 2017 Centre Court for the match between Garbine Muguruza and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Roger Federer, who has now reached 29 grand slam finals, winning 18, will face Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarRoger Federertennis newsWimledon 2017

From Zee News

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Visiting Proteas survive difficult periods to 309-6 on Day 1
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Visiting Proteas survive...

Roger Federer dispatches Tomas Berdych, marches into 11th Wimbledon final
Tennis

Roger Federer dispatches Tomas Berdych, marches into 11th W...

cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine ton lifts visitors out...

Indian football team doctor sacked after Subrata Paul dope scandal
Football

Indian football team doctor sacked after Subrata Paul dope...

Premier Futsal to be a bigger success, says Ronaldinho
Football

Premier Futsal to be a bigger success, says Ronaldinho

Atletico de Kolkata names Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham as their new coach
Football

Atletico de Kolkata names Manchester United legend Teddy Sh...

CAB&#039;s contempt plea against BCCI to be considered: Supreme Court
cricket

CAB's contempt plea against BCCI to be considered: Sup...

Never ever felt insecure doing 12th man&#039;s duties: Ajinkya Rahane
cricket

Never ever felt insecure doing 12th man's duties: Ajin...

Marin Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final after ousting Sam Querrey
Tennis

Marin Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final after ousting Sam...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video