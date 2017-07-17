close
Wimbledon 2017: When Garbine Muguruza asked Roger Federer, "Are you ready to dance?"

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 13:25
Wimbledon 2017: When Garbine Muguruza asked Roger Federer, "Are you ready to dance?"

New Delhi: Soon after Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic to win his record eighth Wimbledon title, wishes poured in from all corners for the 35-year-old – who could arguably be the best thing that has ever happened to tennis.

While Federer defeated Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 to win what was a one-sided contest, Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat five-times champion Venus Williams in straight sets of women's singles final on Saturday to win her second major tournament after her triumph at the French Open in 2016.

As per the tradition, the winners of the men's and women's final dance together in the Champions' Ball event which marks the end of the coveted tournament. Even though it hasn't been regularly followed, it was brought back in 2015 when Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic shared the dance floor.

As congratulatory wishes poured in from all corners for Federer on Sunday, Muguraza took to Twitter to ask him, "@rogerfederer are you ready to dance? #ChampionsDinner."

While the Spaniard's tweet created some buzz on social media, Federer soon responded by saying, "Bring it on, champ."

After her title triumph over Venus, one of the reporters asked Muguraza which male finalist would she want to dance with?

Muguruza, initially tried to get away with the tricky question by saying "Oh...come on," said "Roger" after the reporter insisted to pick one.

She soon added, "And I like Cilic, I have to say that seriously, but I think, I wanna see if Roger has that same elegance in dancing (as on the court)."

The Spaniard went into Wimbledon ranked 15th in the world and her victory at the All England Club will push her up to fifth in the WTA Rankings when they are published on Monday.

