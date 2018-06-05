हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Winemaker Wolf Blass pens global deal with ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced its new three-year partnership with leading Australian winemaker Wolf Blass.

Courtesy: Reuters

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced its new three-year partnership with leading Australian winemaker Wolf Blass.

The long-term global deal sees Wolf Blass, which has been awarded International Red Winemaker of the Year three times, become the Official Wine Partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and ICC World T20 in Australia in 2020.

ICC General Manager - Commercial, Campbell Jamieson said, "As one of the world`s most celebrated sports, we`re delighted to partner with Wolf Blass, one of the world`s most celebrated and awarded wineries.

The global reach of the ICC`s events means we can provide Wolf Blass with an outstanding platform to showcase the breadth of their portfolio.

"The success of the partnership last summer in the UK at the ICC Champions Trophy and the opportunities that lie ahead with the ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC World T20 gives us the chance to cement a great partnership," he added. Treasury Wine Estates Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Angus Lilley said, "Wolf Blass is pleased to be the Official Wine Sponsor of the ICC Cricket World Cup in a partnership that extends globally.

"Wolf Blass has a fantastic history aligning to the sport, including the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, and we`re looking forward to aligning again with one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar."Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Wolf Blass will celebrate the partnership by releasing a range of limited edition labels alongside a UK promotion in July, giving fans the chance to win tickets to the World Cup Final. 

