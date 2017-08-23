'Wish human lives valued more', Virender Sehwag opines post Kaifiyat Express derailment

New Delhi: Wednesday morning started off with a horrible news of the Kaifiyat Express being derailed near Auraiyya district of Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than 70 passengers. The news disheartened several human hearts including that of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's who tweeted a strong message after coming to know of the mishap.

The accident occurred at 2.40 a.m. when the train hit a dumper at a crossing between Acahlada and Pata villages, derailing as many as 10 coaches.

"Seven trains have been cancelled and five have been diverted," an official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Of the injured, over a dozen have been admitted at a medical facility in Auraiyya and the rest have been rushed to Saifai Medical College.

A district administration official informed that rescue was underway and they were focussing on ensuring that the trapped passengers are given medical aid immediately.

Coming to know of the horrible incident, Sehwag specifically targeted those in charge, questioning them on lack of accountability in times where human lives do not seem to value much.

"Being on time was difficult enough,now trains struggling even to be on track.No accountability.Wish human lives valued more," Sehwag's tweet read.

The incident comes after Saturday's mishap in which at least 22 people died and over 156 injured when Haridwar-bound Kalinga Utkal Express train coming from Puri in Odisha derailed.