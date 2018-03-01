Wish I had MS Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Between Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup win and 2011, the closest an India captain came to winning the trophy was in 2003 when Sourav Ganguly & Co reached the final in South Africa. Fifteen years from that defeat, Ganguly has come up with his autobiography 'A Century Is Not Enough', in which he rued not having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup team.

"I had over the years constantly looked out for players who remain steady under pressure and possess the capability to change the course of the match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came to my notice in 2004, was a natural progression of this thought," Ganguly wrote in his autobiography.

"I wish I'd Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team. I was told that when we were playing the 2003 World Cup final, he was still a ticket collector with Indian Railways. Unbelievable!" he added.

Dhoni went on to surpass Ganguly as India's most successful captain and also win the World Cup in 2011, before handing over the reins to Virat Kohli, who is on the path to break many batting and captaincy records.

"Today I am happy that my assessment was proven right. It is amazing how he (Dhoni) broke through the ranks to become what he is today," added Ganguly.

Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and now features only in limited-overs internationals, possibly eyeing a swan song at the 2019 World Cup in England.