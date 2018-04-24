Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 45

New Delhi: Wishes poured in to flood the social media from all over the world as legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar marked his 45th birthday on Tuesday. Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013 playing 200 Tests and scoring 51 hundreds. In the ODIs, Tendulkar scored 49 tons in 463 matches to set every record in his name.

Since retiring from cricket, Tendulkar has been Rajya Sabha MP and has been actively involved in mentoring Mumbai Indians in the IPL. One of the most complete batsmen in the world, Tendulkar enthralled the public with his sublime drives and back foot punches. He was a clever bowler as well and has 154 ODI wickets to his name.

Sachin, recently met quite a few Indian athletes after the Commonwealth Games and motivated them to keep shining. Shuttlers such as Kidambi Srikanth had taken to twitter saying that Sachin has been an inspiration and motivated him to keep working harder.