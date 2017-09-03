close
Wishes pour in for Mohammed Shami as he turns 27

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 16:15
New Delhi: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami turned 27 on Sunday and wishes poured in from his teammates and fans on social media. 

Born September 3, 1990, Shami is a right-arm pacer and among the fastest bowlers produced by India.  

Shami, who switched over to Bengal to play domestic cricket at the age of 17, has slowly climbed up the ladder and is now an integral part of the fast bowling unit skipper Virat Kohli has at his disposal.

He currently has 86 wickets in Tests, including two five-wicket hauls. 

Shami made his international debut for India in the third ODI of the series against Pakistan in January 2013 in Delhi. It was quite tough for him because India were defending a very low total of 167 but Shami bowled excellently by conceding just 23 runs from his spell of nine overs and picked a wicket as well.

Shami was India's second best bowler in World Cup 2015 by taking 17-wickets in seven matches at 17.29. It was Shami, who probably lit up the fire in the Indian bowling department by registering his best bowling figures against arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match. He scalped four wickets for 35 runs and India won the game easily by 76 runs.

