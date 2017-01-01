Wishful Shahid Afridi pledges to make Pakistan world's greatest country

New Delhi: Every country is great. And like a good citizen, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wants to see his country flourish, and a better place to live.

Welcoming the New Year 2017, the 36-year-old pledged request his fellow countrymen to "carry to the good done" in the new year and make Pakistan the "greatest" country in the world.

We should all play our part and look to carry forward the good done in 2017 & onwards, to make our nation the greatest one ever — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 31, 2016

But Pakistan still remain as one of the most unsafe places, ranking third on the list of countries with worst reputation.

In it's annual report for 2016, RepTrak awarded Pakistan 31.03 marks out of 100. The index is calculated based on the level of tolerance, safety, standard of living, etc.

And Pakistan have not hosted any international cricket tournaments since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.