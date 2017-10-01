close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Without Ben Stokes, England will surrender Ashes urn: Ian Chappell

England are the current holders of the urn but will be travelling Down Under later this year. Stokes meanwhile is in the middle of a controversy over a brawl and his selection in the Ashes team has come under a cloud despite him being named in the squad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 19:02
Without Ben Stokes, England will surrender Ashes urn: Ian Chappell

New Delhi: Ian Chappell, former Australian captain and cricket commentator, has predicted that without their talisman all-rounder Ben Stokes, England will be forced to surrender the Ashes urn in Australia.

England are the current holders of the urn but will be travelling Down Under later this year. Stokes meanwhile is in the middle of a controversy over a brawl and his selection in the Ashes team has come under a cloud despite him being named in the squad.

Stokes, vice-captain of the current test side, was named in England`s 16-man squad for the Ashes tour starting in November but was suspended on Thursday until further investigation into the incident.

"They can`t win without him (Stokes) for a number of reasons," Chappell told Sydney`s Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

"Obviously his ability is the main thing, but also, he`s a match-winning player and those sort of players drag the rest along with them and make them better.

"He`s probably one of those players inspired by playing against the better teams and again that has a flow on effect to the fellas that don`t have that sort of confidence. I don’t think they`ve got a hope in hell without him." (With Reuters inputs)

TAGS

Ben stokesAshesIan Chappell

From Zee News

Morne Morkel extends unwanted World record of most wickets overturned by no balls
cricket

Morne Morkel extends unwanted World record of most wickets...

Watch: Kedar Jadhav traps Steve Smith with slinging off-spin
cricket

Watch: Kedar Jadhav traps Steve Smith with slinging off-spi...

Kuldeep Yadav can be best in the world: Shane Warne
cricket

Kuldeep Yadav can be best in the world: Shane Warne

FIFA U-17 World Cup: AIFF to make logistical arrangements for parents of players
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: AIFF to make logistical arrangements f...

Watch: MS Dhoni’s stunning keeping to Kuldeep Yadav in Nagpur ODI
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni’s stunning keeping to Kuldeep Yadav in Nagp...

NFL legend OJ Simpson freed from jail on parole after nine years
Other Sports

NFL legend OJ Simpson freed from jail on parole after nine...

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes stunning catch to send back Aaron Finch
cricket

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes stunning catch to send back Aar...

Red Bull&#039;s Max Verstappen triumphs at final Malaysian Grand Prix
Other Sports

Red Bull's Max Verstappen triumphs at final Malaysian...

Russia, China slapped with weightlifting bans
Other Sports

Russia, China slapped with weightlifting bans

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video