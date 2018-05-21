Women cricketers excited ahead of historic IPL exhibition match

Mumbai: Stage is set for a historical IPL exhibition match between Trailblazers led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and players believe it would be a stepping stone to the launch of a women's T20 league in the country.

Leading women players like Kiwi Suzie Bates, Aussies Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and England's Danielle Wyatt will be part of the game which will take place before the Qualifier 1 between CSK and SRH.

"It is very exciting for all of us to be playing this exhibition match and thankful to BCCI for organising such a unique match and it is a stepping show to the IPL. And hopefully, we will put up a good show and audience and BCCI people will think of having an IPL," Mandhana told reporters.

"Everyone wants to put up a good show and bring women's cricket to the world. This is the first-ever match we will be playing with foreign players on Indian soil. Everyone is excited to part of this historical moment. We all are looking forward to putting up a good show so that we can express ourselves in front of audience and BCCI that IPL will be good to watch also."

Mandhana believes that a women's IPL can take place with four teams but admits that there aren't enough players for an eight-team tournament.

"Well we cannot have eight teams, but we can have an IPL of 4-5 teams to start with, definitely not eight teams, not right now.

"Four to five teams, to start with is a good initiative, because when men's IPL started, first two seasons only foreigners scored and later on we started developing our bench-strength, you never know that same can happen with women's cricket.

"Through IPL it's easier to develop the bench-strength. The girls will be playing with all the foreign players along with us and they will learn much quicker and the bench strength will be quicker...," explained Mandhana.

Similarly, dashing batter Harmanpreet Kaur feels that the players were waiting for this kind of a match since a long time.

"We are very excited and were waiting for a long time when we could play an IPL like tournament. We are happy that we have got an opportunity tomorrow and hopefully we will get a good match tomorrow."

Asked whether India has players that could make up four teams for Women's IPL, Kaur answered positively saying, "Yes I do think."

"We have 20 girls who are representing India - be it T20, 50 over apart from it there is India A team. We do have 30-35 girls. Everything else depends on tomorrow's match and how we get the response from the public. And if there is good response, BCCI is very keen to form such a T20 tournament from next year.

"Earlier there were not many players. But last two years we have got tournaments and BCCI has organized camps, so now there 30-35 girls who can strictly focus on the League, it is starting tomorrow and in the years to come we can get a good tournament," she explained.

Kiwi Suzie Batez also feels that in the future Women's IPL could be a reality.

"Just so excited for all the girls to have an opportunity to play tomorrow and in the future we can have women's IPL and more players and more Indian players get an opportunity," she said.

Batez admits that though it is an exhibition game, there will be a lot of nerves.

"So there's going to be a lot of nerves. We want a really good game for cricket. But look, I'm sure girls and going to be excited, and some girls are going to want to shine in the spotlight.

"That's what we want to see. We've seen it in the men's game, that players just love the hype and crowds getting into it and such things," she signed off.

The Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernova: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajseshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper).