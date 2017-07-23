Women’s World Cup Final: As India take on England, we look at how Indian teams performed on the biggest stage in the past

New Delhi: We are just hours away from the moment when India will take on England in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s in London. It also gives us an opportunity to look at how Indian teams have performed on the biggest stage in the past.

Here we look at the performance of the Indian senior teams (men’s and women’s) on the biggest platform in world cricket – the ODI World Cup final.

1983 World Cup (men’s cricket): India beat West Indies by 43 runs. It was the moment that captured the imagination of so many people around the country. It is still remembered as arguably the greatest sporting moment in the country’s history.

2003 World Cup (men’s cricket): It was a forgettable match from the Indian point of view when India had to suffer a huge loss against Australia. India went down by 125 runs in a game that was expected to be much closer, at least as far as pre-match predictions went.

2005 World Cup (women’s cricket): Australia beat India by 98 runs. Australia have been a machine in women’s cricket, winning World Cups left, right and centre. It was not a surprising result.

2011 World Cup (men’s cricket): India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to have a World Cup crown in the bag for the second time.