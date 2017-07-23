close
Women’s World Cup Final: England win the toss and elect to bat versus India

India have a legend to write as they are looking for their first World Cup win. England on the other hand are looking to consolidate their position as a very fine time as they search for their fourth World Cup crown.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 14:43
Women’s World Cup Final: England win the toss and elect to bat versus India

New Delhi: India are taking on England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s in London. The latest news is that England have won the toss and have elected to bat. It should be a cracking encounter considering that both teams have been very impressive in the tournament but it is fair to say that England may have the advantage.

This is because it is always an advantage to bat first in a knockout cricket game especially a big final where the pressure only increases. As we have seen many times, batting seems more difficult than bowling when in the kitchen and the heat is on.

Here are the two teams that have been chosen for this big final:

England:

Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (w), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India:

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

