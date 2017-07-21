close
Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect from the big match on Sunday?

There has not been a single team that has stood ahead of the others in this tournament. England, India, Australia and South Africa, all the four semi-finalists, have been impressive.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 10:09
New Delhi: India will take on England in the grand final of the Women’s World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday. While India are playing for the second time in a World Cup final, England will be playing their seventh final. India are still looking for their first title and England on the other hand have won the World Cup crown three times.

It is fair to say that it is difficult to pick a winner in this match. While England have the confidence of having several World Cup titles under their belt, India beat England in the league stage when the two teams locked horns earlier in the tournament.

Like it is with finals in general, the team that holds its nerve, will prevail. Like we have seen in the World Cup thus far, the most important aspect has been the rate of scoring. Whenever teams have taken the charge and scored feely, like India in the semi-final versus Australia (mainly thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur), the opposition has been under immense pressure.

And that will again be the key come Sunday. The team that is ready to take charge first up will not only get a step ahead but may actually dictate terms to the opposition.

The third and final thing that will decide which way the title tilts may be down to the toss as history of the big cricket matches suggests. This is keeping in mind that in big games, chasing always becomes a major difficulty as pressure only multiplies for the batting side. Either way, one thing is for sure, since the World Cup comes once in four years, this game could possibly be the only chance for several players to have a shot at being World Cup winners, at least in the ODI format. 

TAGS

India vs EnglandWomen's World CupCricketWorld Cup final

