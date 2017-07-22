Women’s World Cup Final: Mithali Raj just 13 runs away from another major record in an illustrious career

New Delhi: Mithali Raj has had a fabulous time at the 2017 Women’s World Cup in England. The 34-year-old, during the course of the tournament, became the highest run-getter in ODI history. With over 6,000 runs and a career average of more than 50, Mithali has been simply a gem as far as 50-overs cricket is concerned.

Now Mithali is just 13 runs away from becoming the highest scorer in the tournament. Currently with 404 runs in the bag, Ellyse Perry of Australia is at the numero uno position. But with 392 runs, Mithali is at the number two position.

It means that a half-decent knock on Sunday in the World Cup final versus England will not only propel her to the top, it will also increase her chances of winning the player-of-the-tournament award.

But it also remains to be seen if English players Tammy Beaumont (387 runs), Heather Knight 363 (runs) and Sarah Taylor (351 runs) could chase down Mithali in the final.

Ahead of the big final against England, Mithali said, “For me and Jhulan (Goswami) it is very special because we are the only players from 2005 still with the team and for us it feels like going back to 2005. We are all very excited to be part of the World Cup final. We knew this tournament wasn’t going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed.”

She further added, “It definitely is not going to be easy for England, but having beaten Australia, I am sure the girls are on a high but it will boil down to how we perform on the day. Playing the hosts in their own country is going to be a challenge but this unit is up for it.”