Women’s World Cup Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets for each Indian player as India vs England match begins

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 15:33
New Delhi: As the India versus England final at the Women’s World Cup kicked off at 3 pm IST on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted 12 times to encourage and wish the Indian team. The PM wrote a tweet for the team and followed it with 11 tweets on the players, one tweet for each player making the team.

The match is being played at the home of cricket, Lord’s in London. This is India’s second final and for England, it is the seventh time that they are playing in the grand finale in the tournament.

The last time India played a final was in 2005. That time they went down to Australia who have won the World Cup six times.

Here are the two teams that have been chosen for this big final:

England:

Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (w), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India:

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

