Women’s World Cup Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets for each Indian player as India vs England match begins

New Delhi: As the India versus England final at the Women’s World Cup kicked off at 3 pm IST on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted 12 times to encourage and wish the Indian team. The PM wrote a tweet for the team and followed it with 11 tweets on the players, one tweet for each player making the team.

India are looking for their first World Cup win and England are searching for their fourth crown at the prestigious tournament.

As our women's cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

All the best @mandhana_smriti! Have a great game out there and play with calm and poise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

India wishes Poonam Raut the very best for the Women's World Cup Final. Her game makes all of us very proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Good luck to Deepti Sharma for the finals. She adds immense value to the team & her game has changed the course of many matches. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

The experienced Veda Krishnamurthy gives a much needed stability to the middle order. All the best for today. @vedakmurthy08 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Sushma Verma plays the important role of the wicket keeper. Remember, catches win matches :) @ImSushVerma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Jhulan Goswami is India's pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations. All the best Jhulan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Shikha Pandey's all round performances are crucial to the team. Best of luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Poonam Yadav's fantastic bowling can be lethal for even the best batsmen. Best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is known for her economic bowling performances. Good luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

The match is being played at the home of cricket, Lord’s in London. This is India’s second final and for England, it is the seventh time that they are playing in the grand finale in the tournament.

The last time India played a final was in 2005. That time they went down to Australia who have won the World Cup six times.

Here are the two teams that have been chosen for this big final:

England:

Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (w), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India:

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav