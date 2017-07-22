Women’s World Cup: India’s win on Sunday will eclipse our 2011 triumph, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: There is little doubt that in the longest time, we have not seen the focus on women’s cricket in India that we are seeing now during the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. The semi-final win against Australia captured the imagination of the country like no tomorrow and Harmanpreet Kaur shot into limelight (for good) overnight.

And now in encouraging words for the women’s team, Indian male cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that if the eves go on to win against England in the final on Sunday, then that will be very special.

Talking to India Today, Gambhir says, “When we won in 2011 it was at home and we were the tournament favourites. But the women won the semi-final against Australia in difficult conditions. They are one step away from the World Cup and if they can win this, it will be bigger than the 2011 World Cup win."

He further added, "The occasion was very important. There will be other players who will play knocks like that, those who will get bigger runs than her. But it was a World Cup semi-final and against Australia. For a 42-overs game to finish 171 not out was unbelievable, incredible. If it was a 50-overs game who knows she would have got a double ton as well. She did it when India needed it the most and has got India one step away from a World Cup win."

He also said, "Kapil Dev did it against Zimbabwe and Harmanpreet Kaur has done it against Australia. So you can't compare the two innings. Also he did it in the league phase and this was in the semi-final. So I don't understand the comparison. I don't think any man has played an innings like this. Not in a World Cup semi-final. It's an unfair comparison. Harmanpreet's innings is a far better innings if you look at the match situation."