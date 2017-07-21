Women’s World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead the way in congratulating Harmanpreet Kaur for her explosive century versus Australia

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur’s explosive ton which led to India pulling off a surprise win in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup has caught everyone’s imagination. On Thursday, India beat Australia by 36 runs in Derby. This is the first time that India have entered a World Cup final and it was a special win considering that Australia have won six of the past 10 World Cups.

In a match that was reduced to 42 overs a side, India won the toss and elected to bat and thanks to Harmanpreet’s majestic 171 not out off 115 balls, finished with 281 for 4 which was being talked about as a score having 50 runs too many.

Australia were eventually always under pressure while chasing which resulted in wickets at regular intervals. The defending champions folded for 245 in 40.1 overs.

Twitter was in its full flow and pretty much the whole of the Indian men’s cricket team congratulated Harmanpreet for her unbelievable knock on Thursday night itself.

Virat Kohli tweeted to say, “What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet and a brilliant effort by the bowlers also so far.. #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen #ICCWomensWorldCup2017.”

Suresh Raina meanwhile wrote, “Smashing performance @ImHarmanpreet. Many congratulations! @BCCIWomen #INDvAUS #ICCWomensWorldCup2017.”

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted, “What an exceptional performance by @ImHarmanpreet .. Great innings!”

Sachin Tendulkar on the other hand wrote, “Incredible batting by @ImHarmanpreet! Come on India- Let's go out and win the second half of the game as well. #AUSvIND #WWC17 #WomenInBlue.”

India will now be playing hosts England in the final on Sunday. While India are looking for their maiden crown, England are looking for their fourth.