Women's cricket team to get a new coach today: Kirsten, Gibbs and Powar frontrunners

World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and former Indian bowler Ramesh Powar are all set to appear on Thursday for interviews to be conducted before the BCCI selection panel as the hunt for India's new women's cricket coach nears the business end.

There are 28 applicants who are set to be interviewed in total. Some of the prominent names amongst those shortlisted are Venkatesh Prasad, Brad Hogg, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman.

While those based out of the country will give a presentation via skype, locals like Powar will be present for the interviews in person.

The panel appointed to conduct the interviews of eligible candidates for the post of head coach for the national women's team comprises of legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

"The ad-hoc panel comprises former players of high repute. I have no doubt that the committee will pick the best one," a BCCI official told PTI.

The post of head coach for the national women's team has been shrouded in controversy over the years with ex-coaches Ramesh Powar and Tushar Arothe forced to resign in controversial fashion.

Powar, named as the interim coach in July was forced to resign after being accused by legendary cricketer Mithali Raj of humiliating her. Raj was dropped from the team lineup for the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2018 against England resulting in widespread criticism and the eventual decision to replace him.

Arothe on the other hand, had resigned following a revolt by some senior players who were unhappy with his coaching methods.