Women's World Cup Final, India vs England: How the two sides fared in last five meetings

New Delhi: Chasing their first ever World Cup title, Mithali Raj-led Team India go head to head-to-head against three-time champions and hosts England in the final at Lord's Cricket Ground, but can they shift a gear up and return home as Champions? (IND vs ENG - Full Preview)

We have a look at the past 5 meetings between the two sides before drawing conclusions.

Competition: ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Date: June 24, 2017

Venue: Derby

Result: India win by 35 runs

Starting with the latest encounter first, Team India met hosts England in the tournament opener on June 24 and clinched a 35-run victory with opener Smriti Mandhana smashing a brilliant 90-run knock from 72 balls and skipper Mithali Raj posting 71 off 73 balls to help India post 281/3 in 50 overs.

In reply, England were all bowled out for 246, with Deepti Sharma (3/47) and Shikha Pandey (2/35) sharing five wickets between them.

Competition: ICC Women's Championship

Date: August 23, 2014

Venue: Scarborough

Result: England win by 13 runs

Retired England skipper Charlotte Edwards led from the front as she amassed 108 from 145 balls against Mithali Raj's India. Despite her ton, England could only post 214/9 in 50 overs, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/42) and Jhulan Goswami (3/30) being the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Team India were all out for 201 as Jenny Gunn took 4 for 23 to derail the Indian innings.

Competition: ICC Women's Championship 2014

Date: August 21, 2014

Venue: Scarborough

Result: England win by 42 runs (D/L)

While most of the Indian batters failed to spend quality time on the wicket, Smriti Mandhana's brilliant 74 helped India post 193 for 8 in a rain-hit 47-over a side match.

In reply, Edwards and Heather Knight struck half-centuries to help their side beat Indian women by 42 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis System.

Competition: ICC Women's World Cup 2013

Date: February 3, 2013

Venue: Mumbai

Result: England win by 32 runs

The Women's World Cup 2013 encounter saw the two sides lock horns in an enthralling tie, with centuries being scored from both teams. Batting first, England captain Edwards smashed 109 runs off 123 balls to post 272/8.

The Indian skipper matched her counterpart's innings by scoring a 107-run knock with impressive run rate in 109 balls but lack of support from the other end restricted Indian total to 240/9.

Competition: England vs India bilateral ODI series

Date: July 1, 2012

Venue: Wormsley

Result: England win by 29 runs (D/L)

The two sides met in a bilateral encounter, with India coming out to bat first. A poor start to the innings saw 4 batters returning to pavilion at a meagre score of 15. Harmanpreet Kaur (40) and Reema Malhotra (36) then showed some resilience to take India to 152/8 in 50 overs.

England, in reply, were looking on course to chase the easy target and were sitting at 124/4 when rain played halted the match's progression. The result went England's way as they claimed a 29-run win via D/L method.

As far as the semi-final results of both teams are concerned, the hosts reached the final after beating South Africa by two wickets in a nail-biting match at Bristol. Sarah Taylor was the top scorer (54) for her side.

India meanwhile, against all odds, defeated defending champion Australia by 36 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur slamming an unbeaten 171 runs.

Since the first ever Women's World Cup in 1973, the two sides have met on 10 occasions, with England leading the head-to-head record 6-4.