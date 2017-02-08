Women's World Cup: Mansi Joshi shines as India trounce Thailand in Women's WC qualifiers
Opting to bat first, Thailand succumbed to a low total of 55, which the Indian eves scored in just 12.4 overs
Colombo: Indian bowlers produced a splendid performance as they crushed Thailand by nine wickets in their second Group A clash of the Women`s World Cup Qualifiers at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground, on Wednesday.
Opting to bat first, Thailand fell like a pack of cards, losing all 10 wickets cheaply for 55 runs.Mansi Joshi, who replaced Soni Yadav, was the pick of the bowlers for India as she bagged three wickets by giving away just four runs.Deepti Sharma (2/8) and Poonam Yadav (2/ 18) shared four wickets between themselves while Shikha Pandey also chipped in with a wicket.
In reply, the Indian eves chased down the target in just 12.4 overs.While opener Harmanpreet Kaur scored 15 runs before falling prey to Sornnarin Tippoch`s delivery, Thirush Kamini and Veda Krishnamurthy remained unbeaten at 24 and 17 respectively.
Mansi was declared 'player of the match` for her match-winning contribution.India, will now take on Ireland at P.Sara Oval on Friday.
